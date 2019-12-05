CSPDC is helping Augusta County, Waynesboro, and Staunton get accurate U.S. Census counts

FISHERSVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - With the 2020 Census right around the corner, the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC) is helping Augusta County, Waynesboro, and Staunton get accurate counts. The group offered training on Wednesday in Fishersville.
People from various agencies were at the Brite Transit facility learning how to help others fill out the U.S. Census. Results will determine how many representatives the state has in Washington D.C., as well as impact the Electoral College, redistricting, and the distribution of federal funds.
"For every person that doesn’t complete the census that means a community could be without $20,000 of federal and state programs, grant programs and all kinds of community services so it’s very important,” Rebecca Joyce, with the CSPDC, said.
The census happens every 10 years and measures the U.S. population on a number of factors including sex, race, family relations, and more. Participation is required by law either online, by phone, or by mail.
