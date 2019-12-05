Contestants compete at Albemarle Co. Kroger to help stop hunger

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - Some local faces took part in a friendly competition to raise money for a good cause Thursday morning.
The 6th annual Shop to Stop Hunger took place at the Kroger at Rio Hill Shopping Center in Albemarle County Thursday, December 5.
Five contestants from local businesses participated to help the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. The contestants had 60 seconds to fill their cart, and were then judged in three categories: most weight of items, most valuable cart, and most donations.
"To see so many people who care about helping people who are food insecure in our city and throughout our region is very heartwarming for us. And we totally depend on great community partners. And we totally depend on passionate volunteers and supporters," Chick Dassance with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank said.
Money raised by Thursday’s event equals more than 77,000 meals donated for those in need.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.