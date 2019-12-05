Clouds Friday before a chilly, but pleasant, weekend

Temperatures turn milder early next work week, even reaching the 60s for some by Tuesday. This is ahead of a slow moving cold front coming out of the Plains. Once the front passes, a cold, Canadian air mass will sink temperatures back down to much colder values for the middle of next week. At the same time, some widespread rain will be seen Monday and Tuesday in advance of the front. Currently, a half inch to an inch and a half of rain is possible. Models should come into better agreement in the next few days.