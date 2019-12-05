Clouds Friday before a chilly, but pleasant, weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Starting out with clear skies tonight. Some clouds will develop during the overnight hours. Temperatures will be cold again with lows near freezing.
Tomorrow, mostly cloudy skies will be seen for majority of the day. A passing cold front will be the culprit. Little to no rain will be seen with the front locally. Highs will still be close to average, in the low to mid 50s.
Behind the front, skies will clear and temperatures will be a little cooler this weekend. Saturday and Sunday, highs will only be in the 40s.
Temperatures turn milder early next work week, even reaching the 60s for some by Tuesday. This is ahead of a slow moving cold front coming out of the Plains. Once the front passes, a cold, Canadian air mass will sink temperatures back down to much colder values for the middle of next week. At the same time, some widespread rain will be seen Monday and Tuesday in advance of the front. Currently, a half inch to an inch and a half of rain is possible. Models should come into better agreement in the next few days.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Mainly dry for most areas. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Friday night: Becoming partly cloudy. It looks dry and cool for Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination. Temperatures fall from the 40s to 30s overnight.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs upper 40s.
Monday: Rain showers. Highs in the 50s.
Tuesday: Rain showers. High near 60.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, blustery and colder. Highs in the 40s.
