Charlottesville’s 22nd Annual Grand Illumination kicks off Friday at new location

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - This year's Grand Illumination in Charlottesville will look a little different than past years and the city says there are two reasons why.
The Grand Illumination returns to Charlottesville on Friday and plenty of favorites including Santa, delicious food and the lighting of the tree with more than 20,000 LED bulbs. However, this year the tree will be located next to the Sprint Pavilion on the Downtown Mall instead of at Central Place.
“The event is at the Sprint Pavilion so for public safety reasons we need a little more room. This allows for a bigger celebration so we’re really excited about this year’s Grand Illumination,” Charlottesville City Spokesman Brian Wheeler said.
The city also said the move marks a return to the tree’s roots as that is where the original tree was located for the Grand Illumination. The Charlottesville Ale Trail is also new to the event this year where you can try beer and wine from area breweries and wineries.
City of Charlottesville Press Release:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - The vehicular crossings of the Downtown Mall at Second and Fourth Streets will be closed from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 during the Grand Illumination festivities occurring at the Sprint Pavilion and in front of Charlottesville City Hall.
The Grand Illumination festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. and are free for all ages to enjoy.
Complimentary parking is available at both the Market Street and Water Street parking garages. Additional handicapped parking will be available during the event on two blocks of Market Street between Sixth Street NE and Eighth Street NE.
For more information and a detailed schedule, visit http://www.cvillegrand.com .
