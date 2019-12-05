Charlottesville Fire Department receives highest Insurance Services Organization class rating

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Charlottesville's fire department is marking a big milestone that just might save homeowners a few bucks. The department earned a ‘Class 1’ rating from the Insurance Services Organization (ISO).
‘Class 1’ is the highest rating and only eight other departments in Virginia have it. Firefighters say it took a lot of effort to achieve this goal.
Charlottesville’s fire department tops the charts.
“It’s a wonderful feeling. It’s validating for the members of our department and for all of our partners because we can’t do this alone obviously,” Charlottesville Fire Chief Andrew Baxter said.
The ISO just wrapped its five year-reevaluation and raised the departments ‘Class1/1x’ rating from 2014 to ‘Class 1’. The problem holding the department back was in the water supply category - namely a lack of water at the top of Observatory Hill.
Firefighter Andy Soccodato came up with a fix. "We basically marked out pre-determined spots up the hill and put posts there so that way each engine company knew where to begin their lay based on the order of arrival."
The department as a whole, its emergency communication systems, and its community efforts are also evaluated.
"This is a long term investment over decades, many councils, many city managers, many different fire chiefs, lots of different firefighters through the years have committed to excellence and measuring ourselves against a standard,” Baxter said.
Chief Baxter says this rating should send a message to Charlottesville ensuring people of their dedication. "Should be a signal to the community we hope, that their fire department is doing everything we can every day to make this a safe, healthy and resilient community.”
This rating is not only good news for the fire department but homeowners as well. Departments with high ratings often lower the cost of insurance.
