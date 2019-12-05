Businesses on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall participate in first-ever Window Display Competition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Businesses on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall are getting into the holiday spirit with friendly competition, and they want you to be the judge. More than a dozen businesses are participating in the first-ever Window Display Competition.
The displays include Santa, Christmas trees, garland and more. Anyone who takes a stroll through downtown can vote online.
"If you haven't been downtown in the last couple of weeks I highly suggest it. Late afternoon, early evening, the lights are just twinkling and I'm really proud of the businesses who are participating,” Rock Paper Scissors Co-Owner Heather Haynie said.
Voting ends on Friday night, and the winner will be announced at the Grand Illumination. The displays will be up through the holidays.
You can vote by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.