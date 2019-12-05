Augusta County to become a Second Amendment sanctuary

WHEREAS, Article 1, Section 13, of the Constitution of Virginia provides "that a well-regulated militia, composed of the body of the people, trained to arms, is the proper, natural, and safe defense of a free state, therefore, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed; that standing armies, in time of peace, should be avoided as dangerous to liberty; and that in all cases the military should be under strict subordination to, and governed by, the civil power;" and,