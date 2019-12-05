Augusta County to become a Second Amendment sanctuary

AUGUSTA COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - Augusta County is the latest to become a Second Amendment sanctuary county. The board of supervisors was unanimous in its decision after an estimated 1,800 people showed up to a special meeting on Wednesday night at Stuarts Draft High School. People filled the auditorium, the cafeteria, and many never even made it inside.
A couple of people expressed concerns that a Second Amendment sanctuary would encourage lawlessness, but the overwhelming majority and the dozens who spoke out urged supervisors to uphold the constitution and protect their right to bear arms.
"Because when seconds matter, the police are minutes away and the only thing I can rely on is myself,” Alisha Hevener, a Second Amendment sanctuary support, said.
"This isn't a semi-automatic issue. This isn't a clip issue or even a pistol grip issue. Statistics just don't support it. This is a people issue,” Dustin Wright, a Second Amendment sanctuary support, said.
"So heed the cry that echoes high across this American land if you want my gun you'll pry it from my cold, dead hand,” Bob Quinn, a Second Amendment sanctuary support, said.
The move comes as a precaution against any new gun legislation passed by the soon-to-be Democratic-controlled General Assembly in January.
Board of Supervisors Augusta County Resolution:
WHEREAS, the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution reads: "A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed," and,
WHEREAS, Article 1, Section 13, of the Constitution of Virginia provides "that a well-regulated militia, composed of the body of the people, trained to arms, is the proper, natural, and safe defense of a free state, therefore, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed; that standing armies, in time of peace, should be avoided as dangerous to liberty; and that in all cases the military should be under strict subordination to, and governed by, the civil power;" and,
WHEREAS, certain legislation introduced in the 2019 session of the Virginia General Assembly, and certain legislation introduced in the current session of the United States Congress could have the effect of infringing on the rights of law abiding citizens, as guaranteed by the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution; and,
WHEREAS, the current Governor of Virginia has stated that he intends to endorse and pass into law legislation that could be unconstitutional as it pertains to the rights enumerated in the US and Virginia Constitution, and;
WHEREAS, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors is concerned about the passage of any bill containing language which could be interpreted as infringing the rights of the citizens of Augusta County to keep and bear arms; and,
WHEREAS, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors wishes to express its deep commitment to the rights of all citizens of Augusta County to keep and bear arms; and,
WHEREAS, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors wishes to express opposition to any law that would unconstitutionally restrict the rights under the Second Amendment of the citizens of Augusta County to bear arms; and,
WHEREAS, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors wishes to express its intent to stand for Second Amendment rights and to oppose, within the limits of the Constitution of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia, any efforts to unconstitutionally restrict such rights; and,
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED: That the Augusta County Board of Supervisors hereby protects and expresses its intent to uphold the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Augusta County, Virginia and;
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED: That the Board of Supervisors hereby declares its intent to oppose unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms, and;
BE IT STILL FURTHER RESOLVED: That the Augusta County Board of Supervisors does hereby declare Augusta County as a 2nd amendment sanctuary county.
