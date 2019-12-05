Albemarle head coach Greg Maynard on the verge of 500th career win

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Albemarle head basketball coach Greg Maynard has a chance to get his 500th career coaching win Friday night when the Patriots host Patrick Henry.
Maynard is in his 37th season of coaching basketball at Albemarle and 31st season as head coach. He currently has 499 wins, all at his alma mater.
“There’s a saying we have here, Once a Patriot always a Patriot,” says Maynard. “I guess I live up to that.”
Maynard has coached hundreds of players including both of his sons.
“My goal every year is teach the young men how to work together as a team to be successful,” says Maynard. “Just getting different personalties and different attitudes to blend together for one common goal is difficult to do with teenage boys.”
“He’s very encouraging,” says AHS senior guard Dasaun Taylor. “He always challenges us in practice even the lower players to get better.”
“He’s a very supportive coach,” says AHS junior forward Josh Morse. “I never have to worry about him getting down on us. If he’s yelling at us, its for a purpose.”
Maynard has led the Patriots to district and regional championships and reached the state semfinals in back-to-back seasons with standouts Jake Hahn and Austin Katstra.
“Congrats coach Maynard. I’ll definitely make it out to a few games this year to see you,” says Katstra, who played at AHS from 2013-2017. “That’s an incredible accomplishment and incredible feat no matter what sport you’re in to get 500 wins. Really cared about his players as players but also people in general.”
Win or lose Friday, Maynard is on the verge of a career milestone, 500 wins.
“I haven’t really thought about it that much,” says Maynard. “I always have the goal of just next game, one game at a time and I guess they just continue to add up.”
