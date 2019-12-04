57th District Delegate Elect Sally Hudson hosts first town hall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Before heading off to Richmond, 57th District Delegate Elect Sally Hudson is hoping to get a better idea of what her constituents care about. On Monday night, Hudson kicked off a series of town halls across Charlottesville and Albemarle County.
Hudson will be replacing Delegate David Toscano come January. On Monday night, she went over her stances on the issues for things like monuments and gun control.
"I think it’s so important that we take the voices of our citizens here in Charlottesville and Albemarle with us to Richmond and so we've got to take the time to hear from everybody,” Hudson said.
During a town hall in Fifeville on Tuesday night, Hudson went over her top priorities to take to Richmond. With talk of neighboring localities becoming Second Amendment sanctuaries, Hudson hopes to see what she calls “common sense” gun laws.
"I think we're really fortunate in our community in this district that a lot of our voters understand gun violence is a real public health crisis and that they're interested in real solutions,” Hudson said.
Hudson also plans on introducing a bill to allow localities in Virginia to decide the fate of Confederate and other war monuments. Toscano introduced the same bill during the 2019 session, but the bill died in committee.
“I think it’s important that those decisions are made here at home and not in Richmond because they should bring local voices together and all of our rich history so that we as a community can decide what we celebrate,” Hudson said.
Hudson hopes to serve on the elections and finance committees. The 2020 General Assembly session kicks off on January 8.
