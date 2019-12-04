Still Breezy Tonight. Seasonable Late Week.

Sunday temperatures around 50 and while dry weather is currently, expected this weekend, early next week is the next best chance of some widespread rain across the region. Early next work week will bring some dramatic changes to the weather. Southerly winds will bring in abnormally mild temperatures for the season. Monday and Tuesday will see highs in the 50s and closer to 60 degrees. At the same time, a stronger cold front will bring a widespread chance of rain. Turning sharply colder by the middle and end of next week.