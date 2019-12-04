Still Breezy Tonight. Seasonable Late Week.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The late week will bring a continuation of seasonable temperatures for early December. Still breezy tonight into Thursday morning. More sunshine during the day with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. On Friday, skies turn cloudy, with highs in the 50s, ahead of an approaching cold front. While a stray shower is possible, this front to push through largely dry. Behind it, A chilly and breezy Saturday to start the weekend.
Sunday temperatures around 50 and while dry weather is currently, expected this weekend, early next week is the next best chance of some widespread rain across the region. Early next work week will bring some dramatic changes to the weather. Southerly winds will bring in abnormally mild temperatures for the season. Monday and Tuesday will see highs in the 50s and closer to 60 degrees. At the same time, a stronger cold front will bring a widespread chance of rain. Turning sharply colder by the middle and end of next week.
Tonight: Mostly clear, brisk and cold. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy early. Highs upper 40s to low 50s.
Friday: Skies turn cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. Highs low to mid 50s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Chilly, breezy. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s to near 50.
Monday: Cloudy, rain likely. Mild. Highs mid to upper 50s.
Tuesday: Cloudy, rain likely. Mild. Highs around 60.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds, breezy and colder. Highs low 40s.
