Postpartum Support Virginia holds community event in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Healthcare providers in Charlottesville are learning how to better assist mothers when it comes to maternal mental health.
Postpartum Support Virginia (PSV) is hosting a series of community training. The goal is to educate providers about postpartum depression, as well as other perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.
PSV also shares resources for help and treatment: “We want to help moms and families and babies, because it’s not just the mom being depressed or anxious, it’s that relationship with her child, it’s her relationship with her family, with productivity in the workplace, and just having a healthy community,” Diane Sampson with PSV said.
Wednesday’s event stemmed from the University of Virginia’s iTHRIV grant to help improve the health of Virginians. Two more sessions will be held in January and February.
