Operation BradyStrong Mission M&M Christmas Toy Drive benefits UVA Children’s Hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A toy drive that remembers children who've lost their battle with cancer is bigger than ever this year. The Operation BradyStrong Mission M&M Christmas Toy has collection boxes at 27 different businesses throughout the valley and Charlottesville.
On December 19, the toys will make their way to the holiday shop at the UVA Children's Hospital for parents to pick out Christmas gifts for their kids. Staunton native Kendrick Kier organized the drive to remember his three-and-half-year-old nephew, Brady Kier, as well as Morgan Yancey and Maggi Peterson.
"Brady battled this for a year and a half and I promised him I’d never let his torch burn out. I’d never let it. The amount of people that he brought together in this community or had people that would pray for him that said they never would pray - that’s what gets me,” Kendrick Kier said.
To see a list of needed toys and collection sites, you can click here.
