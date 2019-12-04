Marvin Farm in Albemarle County helps area students with literacy

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - One farmer is helping some kids in Albemarle County with their reading skills. Wednesday’s field trip to Barboursville helped young students on their paths to literacy.
“I have sheep, alpacas, goats, donkeys, horses, rabbits, chickens, ducks, dogs, and cats,” Marianne Baker, Marvin Farm owner, said.
Marvin Farm in Albemarle County is about more than understanding animals, it’s about improving reading comprehension.
“We want them to be interested in literacy by following their own interests. So some of them chose horses, some chose sheep some chose chickens, and so they are learning about them. As I say, going back and writing about them,” Baker said.
Baker has been inviting students to her farm for the past five years, to get a hands-on understanding of what they read. “They’ll share with me books that they’re reading about animals and things like that, so it’s been fun to watch that.”
Sherry Thompson, a kindergarten teacher at Agnor Hurt, says it helps students with storytelling skills and confidence. “Kids who don’t get this firsthand experience, don’t fully understand what that animal is all about. They don’t get to touch the animal and use their five senses to really understand, you know, what that book is talking about.”
Once back in the classroom, these kids will get to write more about what they learned from what animals eat, to how they feel.
“They'll come back to school and say ‘I can really write about this animal’, ‘I saw that it likes hay and it lives in a barn’ and you know, all the things that they have been learning and reading about in school really come to fruition,” Thompson said.
Albemarle County Animal Control also dropped by on Wednesday to help teach those students about the importance of animal safety.
