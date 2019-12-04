Community members weigh in on Emmet Streetscape Project plans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The city of Charlottesville is looking at ways to make one of its busiest streets safer. On Monday night, community members got the chance to weigh in on plans for the Emmet Streetscape Project.
The $12.3 million project aims to improve safety conditions for cyclists and pedestrians between Ivy Road and Arlington Boulevard. Project leaders say their top priority is to help people better navigate the busy street.
"It’s a busy corridor, very busy corridor, and our intent is to not make it any worse so what we’re doing at the intersections is making sure the intersections will function well for the next 20 to 25 years and they’re going to do that,” Project Manager John Stuart said.
Once the plan gets the final approval from the city council, construction is expected to get started in early 2021.
