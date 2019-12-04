Christmas tree shortage affecting fundraising for Orange fire fighters

ORANGE, V.A. (WVIR) - Orange Volunteer Fire Company (OVFC) will not be offering Christmas trees for sale this year because of a national shortage. The department typically brings in more than $10,000 from the annual fundraiser.
The tree shortage is being blamed on the recession of 2008: That year farmers planted fewer seedlings, and it takes around 10 years for a tree to grow to full size.
OVFC found out over the summer that its supplier didn't have enough trees, so volunteers spent months working with groups in North Carolina and Pennsylvania to find another farm.
Recently, a farm willing to supply their trees notified the department it had oversold.
For the past nine years, a lot beside the station was usually packed with more than 500 Christmas trees, each selling for $35. This year, the lot sits empty, and that is creating a concern for the fire fighters: The Christmas tree fundraiser is one of five events that helps make up the department’s budget for the entire year.
"We've had a good year with the other four, so we're OK, but we're a volunteer department that relies on public donations and public support, and this one we're going to have to make up from," OVFC Fire Chief Whit Jacobs said.
Right now, Orange Volunteer Fire Company is asking the community for donations to help try to offset some of the financial hit of not being able to sell the trees. Since the department is a 501-C-3 nonprofit, your donation is tax deductible.
