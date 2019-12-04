Chris Long Foundation accepts Champion Brewing Company donation to Waterboys nonprofit

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville brewery is helping get several thousand dollars to a nonprofit committed to providing clean drinking water. On Wednesday, Champion Brewery handed over a nearly $6,000 check to Waterboys, an organization sponsored by the Chris Long Foundation.
The money came from sales of its Waterboys IPA, created in collaboration with the former NFL player. The money will help get clean water to people across the globe.
“Once communities have water it means they have access to education, increased economic development opportunities and really more the resource of time, so women can contribute to households, start new businesses,” Chris Long Foundation Executive Director Nicole Woodie said.
Champion also announced a new partnership with Hoops2O, that's an off-shoot of Waterboys Initiative, led by NBA player Malcolm Brogdon.
UVA Coach Tony Bennett steps into his role as head coach of Hoops2O on Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.