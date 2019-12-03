Breezy Wednesday. Nice, Seasonable December Days.

A period of cloudiness tonight, as a disturbance swings across the region. More sunshine Wednesday, but breezy. Winds 10 to 15 mph range with higher gusts. High temperatures seasonable in the upper 40s to low 50s. On Thursday, winds will calm down and more sunshine. An approaching cold front will bring some clouds Friday, but push through largely dry. Behind it, A chilly and breezy Saturday to start the weekend.