Breezy Wednesday. Nice, Seasonable December Days.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -
A period of cloudiness tonight, as a disturbance swings across the region. More sunshine Wednesday, but breezy. Winds 10 to 15 mph range with higher gusts. High temperatures seasonable in the upper 40s to low 50s. On Thursday, winds will calm down and more sunshine. An approaching cold front will bring some clouds Friday, but push through largely dry. Behind it, A chilly and breezy Saturday to start the weekend.
While dry weather is currently, expected this weekend, early next week is the next best chance of some widespread rain across the region. A mild start next week, before turning sharply colder.
Tonight: Variable clouds, cold. Lows low 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Lows 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to low 50s.
Friday: Variable clouds. Slight chance of a shower. Highs low 50s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Chilly, breezy. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s to near 50.
Monday: Cloudy, rain. Mild. Highs upper 50s.
Tuesday: Cloudy, rain. Mild. Highs around 60.
