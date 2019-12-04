Breezy and seasonal

High pressure keeps us dry !

NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 12-04-2019
By David Rogers | December 4, 2019 at 8:19 AM EST - Updated December 4 at 9:11 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Sunshine will prevail across the area, however wind will be steady Wednesday and Thursday.

High pressure will provide ample sunshine and pleasant conditions.

An approaching weak cold front will move through the area Friday. Although no precipitation is expected, temperatures will cool into the 40s for the start of the weekend.

Warmer conditions will move back into the area early next week, with a chance for rain.

Today: Partly sunny and breezy, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonal, High: low 50s...Low: around 40

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: upper 50s...Low: upper 40s

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain, High: around 60...Low: upper 30s

Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.