Breezy and seasonal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Sunshine will prevail across the area, however wind will be steady Wednesday and Thursday.
High pressure will provide ample sunshine and pleasant conditions.
An approaching weak cold front will move through the area Friday. Although no precipitation is expected, temperatures will cool into the 40s for the start of the weekend.
Warmer conditions will move back into the area early next week, with a chance for rain.
Today: Partly sunny and breezy, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: around 50...Low: low 30s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonal, High: low 50s...Low: around 40
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: upper 50s...Low: upper 40s
Tuesday: Cloudy with rain, High: around 60...Low: upper 30s
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.