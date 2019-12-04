Breezy, dry conditions continue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - No major weather concerns in the immediate future! Clouds will be clearing throughout today. Winds will be on the breezy side (10-15 mph) through tonight. Gusts will be a bit higher.
Tomorrow brings another nice, seasonal day. Even Friday, despite some clouds, is looking fairly nice. A nearby cold front will lead to mostly cloudy skies for majority of the day, but the rain threat remains very low.
Behind this front, we will be slightly cooler and a little breezier for the start of the weekend. Regardless, both days this weekend still look rather pleasant considering the time of year.
Early next work week will bring some more dramatic changes to the weather. Southerly winds will bring in abnormally mild temperatures for the season. Monday and Tuesday will see highs closer to 60 degrees. At the same time, a stronger cold front will bring a widespread chance of rain. Prepare for a large swing in temperature behind this front, later next week.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Lows 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to low 50s.
Friday: Variable clouds. Slight chance of a shower. Highs low 50s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Chilly, breezy. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to near 50.
Monday: Rain showers. Milder. Highs in the upper 50s.
Tuesday: More rain. Highs near 60.
