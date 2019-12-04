Albemarle County Planning Commission approves Miller School expansion

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - A private school in Albemarle County is getting bigger to accommodate its growing population.
On Tuesday night, the planning commission approved the Miller School of Albemarle’s special use permit to expand its building. The expansion includes renovation to its dorms and increased maximum enrollment of 225 students.
"We want to continue to be good stewards of this property. We know how valuable it is, how important it is. We are very lucky to live and work in this amazing, amazing place,” Head of Miller School Mike Drude said.
The approval is contingent on the school updating its national register of historic places nomination to include the entire property and all alterations meeting the secretary of the interior’s standards. That nomination update must be received prior to the next building permit approval.
