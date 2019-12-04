ACPD working to reunite stolen packages with owners

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - Police are working to apprehend porch pirates in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and now your help is needed to make sure deliveries get back to the rightful owners.
County police were called for some package thefts in the Carriage Hill complex Monday, December 2. Officers ended up recovering several items from there, as well as from other spots from around the city and county. Now, those item need to be returned.
Police tell NBC29 that the recovered items are sitting in a secure location, but the original boxes were discarded by the thieves, so officers have no way of identifying delivery addresses.
Suspects targeted Carriage Hill, Ivy Garden, and Turtle Creek apartments, as well as the 14th Street area. Two people have been identified, but no arrests have been made yet.
Police suggest having packages delivered to your workplace, or stepping away from your job to grab deliveries, especially before nightfall.
If you live in Albemarle County and are missing a package, please contact the Emergency Communications Center at 434-977-9041. Officers will guide callers through the steps necessary to recover any stolen items.
