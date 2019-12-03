UVa’s Joe Reed voted First-Team All-ACC; 10 Wahoos Named All-Conference

Hanback (Sr., Ashland, Va.) has posted 31 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss. He is a key cog in UVA’s Top-30 defense on the defensive line, which is No. 6 in the nation in sacks, No. 27 in the nation in total defense, No. 26 in the nation in rushing defense and No. 20 in the nation in tackles for a loss. He has also helped UVA rank No. 8 nationally in three and outs, as UVA has held 10-of-12 opponents under 400 yards of total offense this season. His fumble recovery in the end zone against Virginia Tech solidified the victory.