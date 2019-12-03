UVa’s Joe Reed voted First-Team All-ACC; 10 Wahoos Named All-Conference

University of Virginia Media Release
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Wide receiver and kick return specialist Joe Reed highlight’s Virginia’s 10 players named to the 2019 All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Football team, announced Tuesday by the league. Reed earned two first-team nods, one at all-purpose and the second as a return specialist. Quarterback Bryce Perkins was named to the second team. Linebacker Jordan Mack and safety Joey Blount were named to the third team. Wide receiver Hasise Dubois, center Olusegun Oluwatimi, defensive end Eli Hanback, linebacker Charles Snowden, linebacker Zane Zandier and placekicker Brian Delaney all earned honorable mention honors.
These are the second career All-ACC honors for Perkins and Reed. Last season, Reed earned third-team honors as a kick returner and Perkins received honorable mention accolades at quarterback. Blount, Delaney, Dubois, Hanback, Mack, Oluwatimi, Snowden and Zandier all earned their first career honors this year.
The 10 Cavaliers named to the All-ACC team are the most by a Virginia squad since the 2014 team had 10 honorees.
Reed (Sr., Charlotte Court House, Va.) is a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award and currently leads the nation with a 34.7 kick return average. He is the only player in the nation with 22 or fewer kick returns to go with 700+ kick return yards. The versatile Reed has 70 receptions and 627 receiving yards to go with six touchdown. He is the only player in the nation with 600+ receiving yards (627) and 600+ kick return yards (764).
Perkins (Sr., Queen Creek, Ariz.) is No. 1 in the ACC and No. 13 in the nation with 3,636 total offense yards. He owns the top two total offense games in the ACC this season with a school record 490 at North Carolina and 475 against Virginia Tech. Perkins already broke his own UVA single-season record for total offense that he set last year. He needs 51 passing yards to become only the second Cavalier in program history to reach 3,000 in a season.
Blount (Jr., Atlanta, Ga.) is No. 4 in the ACC with three interceptions and No. 15 in the league with 79 tackles. He has been a key performer in the secondary that lost three starters to season-ending injuries. Blount was named ACC Defensive Back of the Week after making 10 tackles and intercepted a pass with a 20-yard return against Duke.
Mack (Sr., Lithonia, Ga.) is a finalist for the Campbell Trophy and won the ACC’s Jim Tatum Award as the league’s top senior football student-athlete. He is No. 1 in the ACC among linebackers with 7.5 sacks, which ranks No. 7 among the nation’s linebackers.
Dubois (Sr., Irvington, N.J.) is No. 9 in the CC with 849 receiving yards to go with his 55 receptions, which ranks No. 10 in the league. Dubois notched a career-high 143 receiving yards and a touchdown at then-No. 10 Notre Dame, currently the nation’s No. 3 team against the pass. His 143 receiving yards is more than the total passing yards of seven of Notre Dame’s other 11 opponents this season.
Oluwatimi (So., Upper Marlboro, Md.) has not allowed a sack this season according to Pro Football Focus. Oluwatimi sets the pass protection and has a 97 percent target success rate in five-on-five/six protections as he is a blocker for Perkins, who is No. 1 in the ACC and No. 13 in the nation with 3,636 yards of total offense and who is one of three players in the nation with 2,900+ passing yards (2,949) and 600+ rushing yards (687).
Hanback (Sr., Ashland, Va.) has posted 31 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss. He is a key cog in UVA’s Top-30 defense on the defensive line, which is No. 6 in the nation in sacks, No. 27 in the nation in total defense, No. 26 in the nation in rushing defense and No. 20 in the nation in tackles for a loss. He has also helped UVA rank No. 8 nationally in three and outs, as UVA has held 10-of-12 opponents under 400 yards of total offense this season. His fumble recovery in the end zone against Virginia Tech solidified the victory.
Snowden (Jr., Silver Spring, Md.) notched 63 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks and four pass breakups as a disruptive edge rusher on one of the nation’s top 30 defenses. Named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 22 after 15-tackle effort vs. Old Dominion that included 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.
Zandier (Jr., Pittsburgh, Pa.) leads UVA with 85 tackles, which ranks No. 11 in the ACC. He also has 5.0 sacks, five pass breakups and 10.5 tackles for loss for the Cavaliers. Zandier is one of three players in the ACC and one of six in the nation with 80+ tackles and 5.0+ sacks.
Delaney (Jr., Chantilly, Va.) is No. 4 in the ACC and No. 26 in the nation with 101 points. His 44 PATs are No. 2 on UVA’s single-season ledger and tied for No. 4 in the ACC. Delaney has booted 53 of his 78 kickoffs for touchbacks and he is 19-of-23 on field goals with a career-long 49-yard kick against Florida State. He had the go-ahead 48-yard field goal against Virginia Tech late in the fourth quarter to give the Cavaliers the lead for good.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.