Survey aims to improve recycling at Nelson Co. businesses

NELSON COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - Some of the breweries in Nelson County want less of their trash to end up in the dump.
Wild Wolf Brewing Company and Devils Backbone Brewing Company want to recycle more glass bottles, aluminum cans, and plastic containers. Now, they’re partnering with the county to get other local businesses involved.
Daniel Wolf is the brewmaster and co-founder of Wild Wolf. His brewery has been in Nelson County for about eight years.
“As business owners, we love this area. And one of the things we love about it is its natural beauty,” Wolf said. “So recycling has always been really big for us, and it's been difficult in Nelson County. We recycle everything we can: we recycle glass, and metal, and plastic, and cardboard.”
Wild Wolf is also trying to compost pretty much everything it can, even the leftover grease from the kitchen.
“It’s not always pretty, but it’s fun watching it shrink, and somebody’s got to do it,” Wolf said.
He wants others to get on board, too. The brewery partnered with the county to create a survey to find out what other businesses are recycling, as well as how much waste they're generating.
“The economics of recycling is really challenging, especially for rural area. So I'm really hoping that together with other businesses, and close partnership with the county, we can come up with a solution that's cost effective for everybody,” Elizabeth Tual with Devils Backbone Brewing Company said. “I'm not quite sure what the solution is going to look like, that's why we think the survey is really important as a first step.”
“We're hoping to not only solve one of our problems, but then also provide those resources to other local companies to help solve the exact same problem for them,” Wolf said.
The survey was created with help from the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, and was released just a few weeks ago.
Leaders of the initiative will analyze the data in January, they will then start discussing the best way to proceed.
