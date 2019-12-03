Sunny and seasonal for much of the week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - As low pressure moves away, high pressure will dominate conditions across Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. Westerly wind will be steady today, with mostly sunny skies. An upper level disturbance will form over the Ohio Valley and move east. Expect clouds to increase tonight, however we should remain dry. Clearing skies and breezy conditions will be with us Wednesday. The next cold front will move through Friday with little fanfare. Chilly temperatures will be with us to start the weekend with a slight warm up Sunday . Next chance for widespread rain will be Monday.