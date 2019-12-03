Sunny and seasonal for much of the week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - As low pressure moves away, high pressure will dominate conditions across Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. Westerly wind will be steady today, with mostly sunny skies. An upper level disturbance will form over the Ohio Valley and move east. Expect clouds to increase tonight, however we should remain dry. Clearing skies and breezy conditions will be with us Wednesday. The next cold front will move through Friday with little fanfare. Chilly temperatures will be with us to start the weekend with a slight warm up Sunday . Next chance for widespread rain will be Monday.
Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: around 50...Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: 52...Low: low 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, not as breezy, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Friday: Partly sunny & pleasant, High: mid 50s...Low: around 30
Saturday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny & seasonal, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s
Monday: Cloudy with rain, High: around 60...Low: mid 40s
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.