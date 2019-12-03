Stolen packages recovered, contact the police if you are missing deliveries

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - On the evening of December 2, Albemarle County Police Officers responded to a report for packages stolen from the front door of a residence in the Carriage Hill neighborhood. Through an investigation, two suspects were identified and a large quantity of property was recovered. The suspects described targeting Carriage Hill Apartments, Ivy Garden Apartments, Turtle Creek Apartments, and the 14th Street Area of the City of Charlottesville.