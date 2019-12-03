Stolen packages recovered, contact the police if you are missing deliveries

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - On Monday, December 2, officers with the Albemarle County Police Department responded to a report of packages being stolen from the Carriage Hill neighborhood. Two suspects were identified following an investigation and a large portion of the property was recovered.
Area police advise that if you see any suspicious activity, or if you were expecting a package delivery yesterday, but did not receive it, contact the Emergency Communications Center, (434) 977-9041.
County of Albemarle Police Department Press Release:
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - On the evening of December 2, Albemarle County Police Officers responded to a report for packages stolen from the front door of a residence in the Carriage Hill neighborhood. Through an investigation, two suspects were identified and a large quantity of property was recovered. The suspects described targeting Carriage Hill Apartments, Ivy Garden Apartments, Turtle Creek Apartments, and the 14th Street Area of the City of Charlottesville.
If you live in the area and were expecting a package delivery yesterday, but did not receive it, or if you saw suspicious activity in the vicinity, please contact the Emergency Communications Center, 434-977-9041.
