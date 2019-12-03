Report suggests new hotels for Town of Orange, Locust Grove

ORANGE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - Orange County needs new spots for tourists and others to rest their heads. A new feasibility report for the county reveals the Town of Orange and Locust Grove both have a high demand for short-term lodging options.
According to the study, the high demand is due to both Town of Orange and Locust Grove having more businesses and tourism in their areas.
Orange County hired Core Distinction Group earlier this year to do a lodging market feasibility study, which also included Gordonsville.
The study recommends building a boutique-style hotel with up to 45 guestrooms to meet demands for the Town of Orange. For the Locust Grove area, it recommends an upper-midscale hotel with up to 75 guestrooms.
"We've got a lot of great tourism activity going on there, a lot of good things to come and see. We've also got a pretty decent business community there, so the hotels would be able to on the weekends be filled up, as well as during the week days," Phil Greer with Economic Development said.
Now that Orange County knows there is a demand, the next steps are to start meeting with some hotel chains to try to get some investors.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.