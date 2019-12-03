‘Hoos Hope to ‘Shock the World’ against Clemson in ACC championship Game

“We have not been on this stage, nor are we pretending that we have,” says UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall. “Just saying that to the team alleviates all the other stuff. We have not been there. They have. It’s new for us, it’s not new to them. The process of discovery is exciting and vigorating and challenging. Being a pioneer, carving or blazing a trail that hasn’t been blazed for a while is exciting and challenging so we’re just calling it that.”