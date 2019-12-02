Early Shower Tonight. Sun back Tuesday.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A few stray showers early tonight, otherwise some partial clearing later, brisk and cold. A broad area of low pressure aloft and a storm off the Northeast coast, will slowly move way into Tuesday.
Sun and a few clouds for Tuesday with seasonably cool temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to low 50s across the region. Largely dry this first week of December. A couple of fronts this week, one Wednesday and another Friday, currently look to push through dry. The cold front Friday, will bring some more cloudiness and behind it, make for a chilly and breezy Saturday to start the weekend.
At this time, early next week is the next best chance of some widespread rain across the region.
Tonight: Stray early shower, partial clearing, brisk and cold. Lows low 30s.
Tuesday: Sunshine returns. Seasonably cool. Highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Lows 30s.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s. Lows 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
Friday: Variable clouds. Slight chance of a shower. Highs upper 40s to low 50s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Chilly, breezy. Highs in the 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to near 50.
Monday: Cloudy, rain. Highs low to mid 50s.
