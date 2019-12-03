Chicago man pleads guilty to robbing several Waynesboro businesses

WAYNESBORO, V.A. (WVIR) - A Chicago man is going to prison for his part in robbing a couple of Waynesboro businesses.
A judge handed down a three-year-sentence for 20-year old Robert Clifton Hardy after he pleaded guilty to robbery, grand larceny, and a slew of other charges on Monday.
Prosecutors say Hardy and his brother, 23-year-old Archie Deshawn Hardy, stole the cash register from Speedy's Food Mart and money from the Waynesboro County Club.
Archie is set to plead guilty next week. Both Hardy brothers are expected to be extradited to Chicago.
