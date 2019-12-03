Charlottesville event focuses on importance of early childhood services

An optional Advocacy Training, co-led by Emily Griffey of Voices for VA’s Children and Harold Folley, Jr. with the Legal Aid Justice Center, will be offered after the panel discussion from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm. Griffey, Voices Policy Director, states: “Young children don’t get to vote or have a voice in the legislature and parents and raptly childhood educators are very busy people. That’s why it is so important advocates are willing to speak up for the best interests of children. We can speak up to ensure all young children have the opportunity to attend quality preschool.”