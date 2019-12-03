Charlottesville: Deputy City Manager Mike Murphy retiring

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Mike Murphy is retiring from his position as Charlottesville’s deputy city manager.
“It was a privilege to have served, and been touched by, so many lives. I am incredibly grateful to my family who supported me, and those who have worked alongside me to make the organization and community a better place,” Murphy said in an announcement released Tuesday, December 3.
Murphy, who joined city staff in 1995, will officially retire on October 31, 2020. His final day at work is set for Friday, December 6.
Editor’s Note: This is a developing story.
12/03/2019 Release from Charlottesville:
Murphy joined the staff of the City of Charlottesville in 1995 working in Community Attention. He served as Director of Community Attention beginning in 2003 and became Director of Human Services when the department was established in 2010. Murphy assumed the role of Interim Assistant City Manager in March of 2015 and was promoted to Assistant City Manager in August 2015.
In July 2018 Murphy was selected by Charlottesville City Council to serve as interim City Manager during August 2018 to May 2019 while the search was underway for current City Manager Dr. Tarron Richardson. Murphy was named Deputy City Manager for Human Services in July 2019 supervising the City’s Human Services, Social Services, Parks & Recreation, and Transit departments.
“I want to thank Mike Murphy for his years of dedication and service to this community,” said Richardson. “We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”
