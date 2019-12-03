Building Goodness Foundation celebrates 2019, looks forward to 2020

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday are all about purchasing stuff. For Giving Tuesday, though, the idea about is to give back to others.
Giving Tuesday is the focus of a celebration at Charlottesville’s Random Row Brewing Company for the Building Goodness Foundation (BGF). The nonprofit organization looked back at 2019 and is now looking forward to its projects for 2020.
BGF connects skilled construction volunteers with communities in need throughout the U.S., as well as internationally. Its goal this Giving Tuesday is to raise $10,000 for corporate sponsors to match.
BGF Development Manager Sophie Parson says that money will fund some of the projects on tap for next year. “In the pipes for 2020, we’re going to design and Build Kindness Café that Charlottesville people have been following. We’re going to build four playscapes with our partner Wildrock, and we have exciting projects internationally, too, with two schools in Guatemala and Haiti.”
The Albemarle Housing Improvement Program (AHIP) is using Giving Tuesday to raise $100,000 to reach their $300,000 end of year goal
"Anyone who makes a donation to AHIP of $25 or more will be entered to win a 10 person meal from the Bel Air Market,” Jennifer Jacobs, with AHIP, said.
AHIP is asking the community to purchase tickets to Sunshine of My Life performance at the Jefferson Theater on Thursday night where part of the proceeds will benefit AHIP.
The Building Goodness Foundation needs volunteers for all of its upcoming projects. Click here to learn more.
