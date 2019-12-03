Benefit basketball game helps area food banks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Two central Virginia schools are committing to helping hungry people in their community this holiday season with a little friendly competition. Basketball teams from Buford and Burley middle schools played Monday night for the second annual benefit game.
The entrance fee was two cans of non-perishable food, all of which will be donated to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
"Be closer friends and help one another a little bit better. From this game, I hope they take away the spirit of comradery. I hope they take away the spirit of the season and also the spirit of giving,” Harold Boyd, who organizes the food drive, said.
This year’s goal was to collect a ton of food for the food bank.
