Beautiful stretch of days ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Mother Nature must be very happy with us because she is proving us with some great December weather. While many areas across the country are experiencing crippling snow and travel nightmares, Central VA is sitting pretty with sunshine and seasonal temperatures.
A weak disturbance will bring in some clouds overnight, but nothing beyond that is expected. Partial sunshine will return tomorrow. Winds will be on the breezy side, in the 10 to 15 mph range with higher gusts. On Thursday, winds will calm down and sunshine will be abundant. Overall, pretty nice conditions for early December.
Clouds increase again on Friday as a weak cold front pushes through. A brief shower or two is possible, but most of us will stay dry. A nice, cool weekend is anticipated beyond that front.
The next best chance of any widespread rain will be on Monday.
Today: Sunshine. Seasonably cool. Highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Lows 30s.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Breezy. Highs in the low 50s. Lows 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
Friday: Variable clouds. Slight chance of a shower. Highs low 50s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Chilly, breezy. Highs in the 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to near 50.
Monday: Cloudy, rain. Highs near 60.
