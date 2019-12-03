Albemarle County Public Schools seeks community views on facilities, programs, and other services

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - Leaders from Albemarle County Public Schools want to hear from you so they can better plan for next year.
The school system just released an online satisfaction survey, asking community members to give their opinions on the school division’s facilities, programs, and other services. Administrators will use the survey results in combination with input from advisory committees when thinking about funding for the next school year.
“We are eager to get feedback. We take it seriously and we use it to determine where we want additional resources, where we want to realign our resources. We take it very seriously and involve it in all of our decision-making processes,” Roselyn Schmitt, the chief operating officer for ACPS, said.
The survey is due December 13. If you would like to fill it out, you can click here.
Albemarle County Public Schools Press Release:
(ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA) – Albemarle County residents are being asked to offer their opinions on the state of school division facilities, programs and services in an online community satisfaction survey.
The survey, at https://survey.k12insight.com/r/9inLdk, seeks the views of students, parents, employees, and other members of the community and will be open for the next two weeks, through December 13. The division says data from the survey will be used to help plan future operational improvements.
Among the areas of interest highlighted in the survey are participation in two community engagement programs, Community Connect and the Gold Card. Community Connect, at https://volunteer.k12albemarle.org, allows members of the community to review details on volunteer opportunities in the division’s 25 schools and match their interests with specific school needs.
The Gold Card provides senior citizens 60 years of age and older with free access to all school-based events during the year, including athletic contests, concerts, drama performances, and spring musicals. Information on the program and how to apply for a Gold Card is available at https://www.k12albemarle.org/dept/instruction/comengage/comrel/Pages/VIP-Gold-Card.aspx.
The community survey results, together with input from the school division’s advisory committees, which includes parents and teachers, will help inform Superintendent Dr. Matthew Haas’s funding request for the next school year. The superintendent will deliver his 2020-21 school year proposal to the School Board at its meeting on January 23, 2020.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.