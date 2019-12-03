Albemarle County orchestra students to host community charity drive

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - Orchestra students in three Albemarle County schools are coming together for a cause this holiday season. Students at Albemarle High School, Jack Jouett Middle, and Sutherland Middle are holding their first-ever community charity drive ahead of their concert on Thursday.
The collection benefits the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and the Salvation Army. The drive was inspired by a piece the Albemarle High School Concert Orchestra will play at the concert.
"We actually had a volunteer from the Blue Ridge area Food Bank visit us and talk to each of our classes about how food shortage in the area of Charlottesville and Albemarle has affected the area. And they were really inspired to reach out in their community and get more involved,” Director Carrie Finnegan said.
While they’re pushing for donations of non-perishables for the food bank and clothes for the Salvation Army, they’ll also accept monetary donations as well.
