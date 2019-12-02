Virginia women’s basketball falls to No. 11 UCLA.

“I’m really proud of our kids. We had back-to-back games where we played tough and played a whole bunch of minutes in a very short period of time. The consistent thing about who we are and what we do is that we continue to fight, so I appreciate that. We can do a lot better in our execution and finishing plays, but our effort is pretty consistent. It’s a good feeling for a coach when you don’t have to coach effort and that it’s the basketball things that you have to coach and it’s something that you can fix in practice. It would be a different story if we didn’t work. Our work ethic shows every time we go out and compete, so I’m really proud of that. Of course, a loss doesn’t feel good, but I am proud of our effort.”