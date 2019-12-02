UVa’s Tony Bennett Joins Hoops2o Program as First Head Coach

In his role as “Head Coach,” Bennett will help expand the footprint of Hoops2o to basketball fans from the NBA into the collegiate level. To do this, Bennett has selected to bring awareness to Hoops2o during the December 8 home matchup vs. UNC at John Paul Jones Arena. Bennett will wear a Hoops2o pin and pocket square to raise awareness in addition to the program being highlighted via in-game content. Additionally, Bennett and his wife Laurel are funding a well project in Isinya, Kenya, that will provide water to 8,700 people. The Bennett’s hope their gift will inspire others to follow their lead and donate to Hoops2o.