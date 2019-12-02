UVa’s Jordan Mack wins ACC’s Jim Tatum Award

“Jordan’s work ethic, integrity and maturity are representative of the standard our players have established for the program,” Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “He has developed into a leader on this team and accomplished that by earning the respect of his teammates because of his dedication to being a fantastic football player, and a great ambassador for our program and the University in our community. He is a no-nonsense player who loves the game of football and respects what it can do to transform young men into tomorrow’s leaders.”