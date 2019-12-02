UVa’s Bryce Perkins & Noah Taylor Earn ACC Player of the Week Honors

University of Virginia Media Release
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins and outside linebacker Noah Taylor each earn ACC Player of the Week accolades, announced the league. Perkins earned his third ACC Quarterback of the Week honor this season, while Taylor notched his first career nod as the ACC Linebacker of the Week.
Perkins (Queen Creek, Ariz., Sr.) was the star for UVA as the Cavaliers downed then-No. 23 Virginia Tech, 39-30, to clinch the ACC Coastal Division and lay claim to the Commonwealth Cup. Perkins had 475 yards of total offense in the game, the second most by an ACC player this season (behind his 490 vs. UNC). He completed 20-of-33 passes (one INT) for 311 yards and one TD. He rushed 19 times for 164 yards and two TDs. He had a career-long TD run of 67 yards and another of 39 yards. Perkins accounted for 475 of UVA’s 492 yards of offense. He was responsible for eight plays of 30-or-more yards (2 rush, 6 pass). He completed nine of his final 10 passes, including a critical pick-up of nine yards on a third-down and 15 with under two minutes to play that put UVA in field goal range and allowed Brian Delaney to boot the game-winner from 48 yards (33-30 at the time). Perkins was also named a Manning Award Star of the Week for his efforts.
Taylor (Silver Spring, Md., So.) had an impactful role in UVA’s 39-30 win over Virginia Tech. With the game tied at 30-30 and Virginia Tech at their 46-yard line, Taylor intercepted a pass at the Cavaliers’ 35 with 4:47 left in the fourth quarter. On the next drive, UVA kicked the game-winning field goal (48 yards). Taylor finished the game with two interceptions, also pulling down a Hail Mary attempt at the end of the first half. Those were the first two interceptions of the season for VT QB Hendon Hooker. Taylor broke up another pass in downfield coverage and finished the game with six tackles and one sack that came on the Hokies’ first play from scrimmage.
ACC Players of the Week
QB – Bryce Perkins, Virginia
RB – AJ Dillon, Boston College
Receiver – Dyami Brown, North Carolina
OL – Zion Johnson, Boston College
DL – Chris Rumph II, Duke
LB – Noah Taylor, Virginia
DB – Trill Williams, Syracuse
Specialist – Andre Szmyt, Syracuse
Rookie – Sam Howell, North Carolina
