UVa’s Bryce Perkins & Noah Taylor Earn ACC Player of the Week Honors

Perkins (Queen Creek, Ariz., Sr.) was the star for UVA as the Cavaliers downed then-No. 23 Virginia Tech, 39-30, to clinch the ACC Coastal Division and lay claim to the Commonwealth Cup. Perkins had 475 yards of total offense in the game, the second most by an ACC player this season (behind his 490 vs. UNC). He completed 20-of-33 passes (one INT) for 311 yards and one TD. He rushed 19 times for 164 yards and two TDs. He had a career-long TD run of 67 yards and another of 39 yards. Perkins accounted for 475 of UVA’s 492 yards of offense. He was responsible for eight plays of 30-or-more yards (2 rush, 6 pass). He completed nine of his final 10 passes, including a critical pick-up of nine yards on a third-down and 15 with under two minutes to play that put UVA in field goal range and allowed Brian Delaney to boot the game-winner from 48 yards (33-30 at the time). Perkins was also named a Manning Award Star of the Week for his efforts.