Trial date set for Charlottesville man charged with murder

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County jury is expected hear the murder case against a Charlottesville man next year.
Fifty-year-old Allan Ray Via is charged with second-degree murder and possessing a weapon with ammunition in connection with the death of 24-year-old Cody Jason Cappel.
Via’s four-day jury trial is scheduled to begin in Albemarle Circuit Court on May 5, 2020.
Police found Cappel’s body along the Rivanna Trials behind Peter Jefferson Parkway on May 16, 2019. Via was arrested the following day. Investigators say the two men were living in tents near the river.
Via claims he was acting in self-defense when he shot Cappel. However, investigators testified during a hearing on August 29 that Via had provided different versions of what had happened.
A medical report also indicated that the victim was shot in the back at least once.
