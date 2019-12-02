Thomas Jefferson Health Department to offer free STI testing at IX Art Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Health Department is encouraging everyone to know their HIV status. The health department is working in the community on Monday in honor of World AIDS Day by offering free STI testing services.
Community Testing Coordinator Jason Elliot wants the community to know the health district is a helping hand during the testing process. "When people come in and they have questions and we’re able to provide them with answers and see them leave more empowered and healthier than when they arrived - that really is our goal here with everything that we do but especially with our HIV testing.”
The Thomas Jefferson Health District will be at the Bartender’s Ball on Monday at IX Art Park doing free testing starting at 8 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.