Hundreds of people attended “Deck the Halls” Event at Early Mountain Vineyards

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -
Hundreds of people in Madison County got into the holiday spirit this weekend. For nearly ten years, community members have been going to the “Deck the Halls” holiday fair at Early Mountain Vineyards. Early Mountain Marketing Director Aileen Sevier says,"we just love the community that’s built up around Early Mountain. We enjoy hosting it ourselves. I mean, I brought my kids out."
The event also included crafts for children and vendors for parents to shop for holiday gifts.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.