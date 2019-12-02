Gordonsville celebrates annual memorial Christmas tree lighting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -
The town of Gordonsville celebrated its annual memorial Christmas tree lighting Sunday night.
Hundreds gathered downtown Sunday night for Christmas festivities with performances by the Gordon-Barbour bulldogs and Brushwood’s school of dance.
Each light on the Christmas tree represents someone from Gordonsville who has passed.
Mayor Bob Coiner read every name out loud.
"So many of these are wonderful citizens that gave their life for organizations, churches and leadership in Gordonsville so it's a real honor for me to read their names"
Mayor Coiner says they continue this tradition each year because this is such a close-knit community.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.