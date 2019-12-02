Garden clubs again decorate Charlottesville train station

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - An annual tradition is bringing the holiday spirit to Charlottesville.
A trio of garden clubs spent Monday morning decorating the Amtrak station on West Main Street. Volunteers put up decorative wreaths outside, a Christmas tree inside, as well as some fresh greenery in the windows of the building.
Organizers say the decorations are a perfect way to welcome travelers.
"We like to give back to the community, and it's a chance for all three garden clubs that are in Charlottesville that are members of the Garden Club of Virginia to get together," Charlottesville Garden Club President Robin Cherry said.
The three clubs putting up decorations were the Charlottesville Garden Club, Rivanna Garden Club, and Albemarle Garden Club.
Everything will be on display through the holidays.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.