Cloudy, breezy today; improving mid week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A large low pressure system spinning overhead brought a few showers very early this morning. A few more light showers may move through later today, but most of us miss out. Winds will pick up this afternoon. Sustained winds will be from 10-15 mph with gusts in the 20-25 mph range.
Improving conditions on Tuesday. Sunshine will return to the area and temperatures will be closer to seasonal. Partly to mostly cloudy skies stay through Thursday.
A weak cold front drifts by on Friday. This will increase the cloud cover and may trigger a shower or two. Most of us stay dry. Behind the front, slightly cooler and breezier for the weekend. Next best chance of widespread rain is a week from today.
Today: Cloudy, breezy. Periods of drizzle. Highs in the 40s.
Tonight: Clearing skies. Cold. Lows in the low 30s.
Tuesday: Sunshine returns. Seasonal. Highs in the low 50s. Lows 30s.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s. Lows 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a showers. Highs near 50.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to near 50.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.