Charlottesville-Winneba Foundation fundraising to help people go on trip to Ghana

The Charlottesville-Winneba Foundation is asking the community during this season of giving to think about helping others achieve their dreams of going to Africa.
The Charlottesville-Winneba foundation has trips planned to Ghana in January and April 2020.
Dave Norris, executive director of the Charlottesville-Winneba foundation says donating to their scholarship fund supports people learning about the important history and culture of Ghana.
"We're reaching out to the community this is an experience of a lifetime and for people again who may not have the money to afford the travel fee this is the little boost that will allow to experience this really wonderful opportunity"
If you are interested in donating to the Charlottesville-Winneba travel scholarship fund click this link http://tinyurl.com/gofundme-winneba
