Albemarle County home destroyed by fire

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A fire has left an Albemarle County home in ruins. It happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, in the Southwood Community.
Albemarle County Fire Rescue says when crews arrived to 1895 Dawn Street they found the entire building in flames. Everyone escaped unharmed and are being helped by the American Red Cross.
A fire marshal estimates the damage at $50,000. Both the home and a nearby vehicle are total losses. Investigators believe the cause is accidental but have not released what started the blaze.
Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue Press Release:
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - Albemarle County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 8:52 pm on December 1, 2019 for a structure fire involving a single family home in the Southwood Community. The first engine arrived on scene eight minutes later and reported a single family home with fire visible from all four sides of the structure as well as a passenger vehicle on fire next to the residence.
The fire was brought under control quickly, protecting adjoining structures, however units remained on scene for three hours ensuring all hot spots were extinguished. The residents were home at the time of the fire and all were able to escape unharmed. The family, two adults and four children, have been displaced from their home and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The home, the contents and a vehicle are a total loss, valued at approximately $50,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time however it has been classified as accidental. Any questions or requests for information can be directed to Shawn N Maddox, Deputy Fire Marshal.
Albemarle County Fire Rescue reminds you to have your heating sources serviced and inspected routinely! Be warm AND safe this winter!
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.