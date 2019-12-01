Signs of Alzheimer’s can be more noticeable during the holiday season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The holiday season is in full swing which means many families might notice changes in their loved ones they have not seen in months. The Alzheimer’s Association recommends family members look for symptoms such as confusion with time and place, and completing familiar tasks.
Annie Marrs from the Alzheimer’s Association says there are ten signs everyone should look for over the holidays. “Having a lot more difficulty setting the table putting together the plates and that this is a change this year those just might be very subtle signs that family members think I want to know more."
Kayla Wynn’s mother in law, Jan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in her early sixties and says the Alzheimer’s Association provides much-needed support for caregivers. “Unfortunately it wasn’t my first inclination to reach out to the Alzheimer’s Association and I wish that we should’ve because I think it would’ve made things a lot easier in the beginning.”
Starting in the New Year, the Alzheimer’s Association will have a specific support group and education program available for people under 65 with onset dementia.
Visit the Alzheimer’s Association for more information https://www.alz.org/cwva
