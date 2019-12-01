Rain, ice, snow to our north and west

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - After a quarter to a half inch of rain today, tonight the lingering drizzle and fog will dissipate.
A large storm system will cause more scattered rain and snow showers to our north and west over the next couple nights and days. Several inches of snow for the eastern mountains of West Virginia. Here at home, we’ll just have a spotty rain risk Monday afternoon and evening. Most of the rain and snow showers will remain to our north.
The wind will pick up later Monday afternoon and night from the northwest. More sunshine will arrive Tuesday through Thursday. Near or a little above average temperatures for the first week of December.
Watch the progress of a weak weather disturbance for Friday. It looks to mainly miss us to the south. Little to no rain expected at this time.
The first full weekend of December looks dry and cool.
Our next widespread rain may hold off until the following Monday.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle this evening. Lows in the 30s. Light west breeze.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A slight chance for a shower. Most of the showers look to remain to our north and east in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Monday night: Some clearing and blustery. Northwest winds up to 20 mph. Lows lower 30s.
Tuesday through Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Mainly dry. Highs near 50. Lows upper 20s.
Saturday and Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50 degrees. Lows upper 20s.
